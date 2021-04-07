KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.