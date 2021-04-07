Kevin D. Freeman Buys 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,876.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GALT stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.04.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
