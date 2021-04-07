Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $1,630,960.57 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

