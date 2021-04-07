Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on April 7th (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kensington Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Kensington Capital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.