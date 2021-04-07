KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KZMYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

