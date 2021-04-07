KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

