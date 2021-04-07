KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $26.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.