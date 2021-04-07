JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 747,615 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $47,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

FXI stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

