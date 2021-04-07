JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $91.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

