JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $47,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

