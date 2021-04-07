JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $215.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of BLD opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

