JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $49,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

