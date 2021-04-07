JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.60 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 337,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 223.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

