JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 712,095 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.