JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €173.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.63 ($183.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at €156.00 ($183.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €149.31 and a 200-day moving average of €138.06. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.