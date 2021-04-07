Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.38

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.38 and last traded at $185.35, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
