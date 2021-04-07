Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.38

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.38 and last traded at $185.35, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

