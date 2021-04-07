Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.05.

JCI stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

