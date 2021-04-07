John L. Howard Sells 2,535 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $408.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.26 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

