John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.