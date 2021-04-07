JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

