JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of JBLU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

