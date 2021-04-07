Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

