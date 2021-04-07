Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enstar Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Enstar Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $250.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

