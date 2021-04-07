Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,567 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.09 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

