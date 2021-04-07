Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 16,747 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.