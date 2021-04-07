Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $202,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,264,609 shares of company stock valued at $65,272,781 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.