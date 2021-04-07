Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $246,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,350. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.