Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPT stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.