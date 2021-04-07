Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 65,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

