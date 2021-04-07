Jane Street Group LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.