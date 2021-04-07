Jane Street Group LLC Sells 25,009 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.