Jane Street Group LLC Sells 176,156 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

