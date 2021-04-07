Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 20,199 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of WBT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

