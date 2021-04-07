Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

