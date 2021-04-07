James T. Collins Sells 953 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James T. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

