J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.