J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

