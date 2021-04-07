J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.57.

JBHT stock opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

