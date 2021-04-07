ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITV stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

