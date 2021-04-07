iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

ITOS opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.