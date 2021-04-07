iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.26. 99,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.70 and a twelve month high of $408.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.