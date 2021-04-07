iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.54

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,637,000.

