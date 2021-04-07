iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,366.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.