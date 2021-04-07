iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

AOA opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $68.19.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

