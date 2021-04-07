IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,232.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.23 and a 52 week high of $2,237.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

