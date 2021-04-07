IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $61,942,923. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $683.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,578,121. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $679.62 and its 200 day moving average is $620.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

