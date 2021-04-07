IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,894 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Expedia Group comprises 3.0% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.