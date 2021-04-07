IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

