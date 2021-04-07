IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $79.66. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.