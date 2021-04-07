IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

